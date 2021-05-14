Convertible top restoration and installation (Fred Mattson)

  Convertible top restoration and installation (Fred Mattson)
Description

There’s an old saying we’ve all heard before that goes “When the top goes down the price goes up.” Of all the projects involved with the restoration of your collector car, few seem as challenging or confusing as addressing the convertible top. Due to aging and neglect, the hardware and fabric covering have led to some “not-so-nice conditions,” making it difficult to find information addressing your specific model. Fred Mattson, author of Automotive Upholstery and Inte-rior Restoration, delivers this compilation on restoring and repairing convertible tops. Step-by-step photo sequencing walks you through convertible top applications for Corvettes, Ford retractable tops, scissors tops, manual tops, and power tops. Fred also addresses the weather seals, well liners, hydraulic/electrical systems, adjustments, materials, and pads. No other book ever produced on convertible tops goes into this much depth of coverage. With this book you will be guided through the convertible top repair/restoration process in an easy-to-read how-to for-mat, so there should be no reason to fear taking your drop top out with the threat of rain. Convertible Top Restoration and Installation will be the one tool that will show you how important a well-sorted top restoration is, not only for practi-cal reasons, such as staying dry, but for cosmetic reasons as well.

