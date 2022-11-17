Description
There’s something for every enthusiast in Corvette 70 Years, from the classic early-generation models, to the legendary race cars, to the latest stunning mid-engine C8. Climb in and fasten your seat belt.
Chevrolet’s Corvette is one of the most influential and iconic American automobiles in history, holding the mantle of America’s sports car across seven decades. In Corvette 70 Years: The One and Only, author Richard Prince offers a richly illustrated and detailed book that captures the full story of one of these legendary automobiles. Beautiful, contemporary photos and rare historical images accompany in-depth analyses of milestone cars and events. Notably, the story is told through the lens of the three dozen most influential Corvettes representing all eight generations, including the:
The 1953 car that started it all
New performance heights in 1957 with fuel-injected V8
Early design and engineering specials , including the 1957 SS, CERV I, Mako Shark II
Landmark 1963 split-window coupe
The first of the revolutionary styled C3s
All-new 1984 C4 and powerful Callaway twin-turbos and ZR1s
World-class 1997 C5
Ultra-high-performance C5, C6, and C7 Z06 and ZR1
Revolutionary mid-engine C8 Corvette introduced in 2020
Corvette racecars
Created with the cooperation of General Motors, the book brings to light the engineering and design stories behind one of GM's most famous cars, as well as its key players. Comprising a unique perspective on a motoring legend, Corvette 70 Years truly is the one and only.
Additional Information
|
Condition Sync Code:
|
1000
|
Book Title:
|
Corvette 70 Years - The One and Only
|
Language:
|
English
|
Format:
|
Hardcover
|
Publication Year:
|
2022
|
Pages:
|
256
|
Author:
|
Richard Prince
|
Sync Category Code:
|
261186