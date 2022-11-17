Motorbooks

Corvette 70 Years - The One and Only

Description

There’s something for every enthusiast in Corvette 70 Years, from the classic early-generation models, to the legendary race cars, to the latest stunning mid-engine C8. Climb in and fasten your seat belt.

 

Chevrolet’s Corvette is one of the most influential and iconic American automobiles in history, holding the mantle of America’s sports car across seven decades. In Corvette 70 Years: The One and Only, author Richard Prince offers a richly illustrated and detailed book that captures the full story of one of these legendary automobiles. Beautiful, contemporary photos and rare historical images accompany in-depth analyses of milestone cars and events. Notably, the story is told through the lens of the three dozen most influential Corvettes representing all eight generations, including the:

The 1953 car that started it all

New performance heights in 1957 with fuel-injected V8

Early design and engineering specials , including the 1957 SS, CERV I, Mako Shark II

Landmark 1963 split-window coupe

The first of the revolutionary styled C3s

All-new 1984 C4 and powerful Callaway twin-turbos and ZR1s

World-class 1997 C5

Ultra-high-performance C5, C6, and C7 Z06 and ZR1

Revolutionary mid-engine C8 Corvette introduced in 2020

Corvette racecars

Created with the cooperation of General Motors, the book brings to light the engineering and design stories behind one of GM's most famous cars, as well as its key players. Comprising a unique perspective on a motoring legend, Corvette 70 Years truly is the one and only.

Additional Information

Book Title:
Corvette 70 Years - The One and Only
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
256
Author:
Richard Prince
