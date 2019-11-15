Corvette Special Editions - Includes Pace Cars, L88s, Callaways, Z06s and More

Description
Uncover what makes each special-edition Corvette unique and collectible with the first-ever compilation on the subject.Special-edition Corvettes are the tip of the spear when it comes to the American auto manufacturers' special models. Luminous cars, such as the 1967 L88 convertible, 1969 aluminum block ZL1, and 2015 Z06 #001, have all commanded a million dollars or more. Modern dealer-tuned cars from Lingenfelter, Callaway, and Hennessey have carried the tradition of making a great Corvette even better. Extremely low mileage on 1978 Pace Cars indicate that owners have thought of these cars as investments for nearly 40 years.Keith Cornett of Corvetteblogger.com compiles a murderer's row of special-edition Corvettes. This book is an encyclopedia of information as you will learn about some of the rarest Corvettes on the planet. It will serve as a guide if you're looking to add one of these special machines to your collection.When the first Corvette was introduced to the public through the traveling caravan known as Motorama, everyone knew there was something special about it. Each subsequent model continued to strengthen that position. But how do you upgrade America's favorite sports car? Make it a special edition! Everything you've ever wanted to learn about collectible Corvettes is in Corvette Special Editions.Pages: 192
Size: 10 X 10 (inches)
Format: Hardback
Illustrations: 460 color, 21 b/w photos
Publisher: CarTech
ISBN: 9781613253939
Product Code: CT622
Contents:
Dedication
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Chapter 1: Anniversary Corvettes
1978 Corvette Silver Anniversary
1988 35th Anniversary Corvette
1993 40th Anniversary Corvette
2003 50th Anniversary Corvette
2012 Centennial Edition Corvette
2013 60th Anniversary Edition Corvette
2018 Carbon 65 Edition Corvette
Chapter 2: Indy 500 Pace Car Corvettes
1978 Indy 500 Pace Car Replica
1986 Indy 500 Convertible Pace Car Replica
1995 Indy 500 Pace Car Replica
1998 Indy 500 Pace Car Replica
2007 Indy 500 Pace Car Replica
2008 Indy 500 Pace Car Replica
Chapter 3: Commemorative and Tribute Corvettes
1986 Malcolm Konner Commemorative Edition
2004 Le Mans 24 Hour Commemorative Edition
2007 Ron Fellows ALMS GT1 Championship Corvette Z06
2007 Victory Edition (European Exclusive)
2008 Z06 427 Limited Edition (Wil Cooksey)
2008 Corvette Competition (European Exclusive)
2009 GT1 Championship Edition
2016 Z06 C7.R Edition
Chapter 4: Corvette Special Editions
1982 Collector Edition Hatchback Coupe
1988–1990 Corvette Challenge/Escort GT Factory Race Cars
1996 Collector Edition
1996 Grand Sport
2008 ZHZ Hertz Coupe (Rental) / 2009 ZHZ Hertz Convertible (Rental)
2009 Competition Sport
2011 Z06 Carbon Edition
2013 427 Convertible
2014 Stingray Coupe and Convertible Premiere Editions
2015 Design Packages: Atlantic and Pacific Stingrays
2016–2017 Design Packages: Twilight Blue, Spice Red, and Jet Black Suede RPOs
2017 Grand Sport Collector Edition
Chapter 5: Limited Regular Production Corvettes
1953 Corvette
1957 Corvette with RPO 579D “Airbox”
1963 Corvette Grand Sport Racers
1963 Corvette Z06
1967–1969 Corvette L88
1969 Corvette ZL1
1970–1972 ZR1 and 1971 ZR2 Special Purpose Packages
1980 Corvette 305 California
1983 Corvette
Chapter 6: Dealers, Tuners, and Third-Party Special Editions
Baldwin–Motion
Greenwood
Callaway Cars
Lingenfelter Performance Engineering
1980 Duntov Turbo
Dick Guldstrand GS80/GS90
2001–2003 Avelate Corvette
Shinoda/Mears Special Edition
AAT 1953 Commemorative Edition
Pratt & Miller Corvette C6RS
Hennessey Performance Engineering