Corvette Special Editions - Includes Pace Cars, L88s, Callaways, Z06s and More

Uncover what makes each special-edition Corvette unique and collectible with the first-ever compilation on the subject.Special-edition Corvettes are the tip of the spear when it comes to the American auto manufacturers' special models. Luminous cars, such as the 1967 L88 convertible, 1969 aluminum block ZL1, and 2015 Z06 #001, have all commanded a million dollars or more. Modern dealer-tuned cars from Lingenfelter, Callaway, and Hennessey have carried the tradition of making a great Corvette even better. Extremely low mileage on 1978 Pace Cars indicate that owners have thought of these cars as investments for nearly 40 years.Keith Cornett of Corvetteblogger.com compiles a murderer's row of special-edition Corvettes. This book is an encyclopedia of information as you will learn about some of the rarest Corvettes on the planet. It will serve as a guide if you're looking to add one of these special machines to your collection.When the first Corvette was introduced to the public through the traveling caravan known as Motorama, everyone knew there was something special about it. Each subsequent model continued to strengthen that position. But how do you upgrade America's favorite sports car? Make it a special edition! Everything you've ever wanted to learn about collectible Corvettes is in Corvette Special Editions.Pages: 192

Contents:

Chapter 1: Anniversary Corvettes

1978 Corvette Silver Anniversary

1988 35th Anniversary Corvette

1993 40th Anniversary Corvette

2003 50th Anniversary Corvette

2012 Centennial Edition Corvette

2013 60th Anniversary Edition Corvette

2018 Carbon 65 Edition Corvette

Chapter 2: Indy 500 Pace Car Corvettes

1978 Indy 500 Pace Car Replica

1986 Indy 500 Convertible Pace Car Replica

1995 Indy 500 Pace Car Replica

1998 Indy 500 Pace Car Replica

2007 Indy 500 Pace Car Replica

2008 Indy 500 Pace Car Replica

Chapter 3: Commemorative and Tribute Corvettes

1986 Malcolm Konner Commemorative Edition

2004 Le Mans 24 Hour Commemorative Edition

2007 Ron Fellows ALMS GT1 Championship Corvette Z06

2007 Victory Edition (European Exclusive)

2008 Z06 427 Limited Edition (Wil Cooksey)

2008 Corvette Competition (European Exclusive)

2009 GT1 Championship Edition

2016 Z06 C7.R Edition

Chapter 4: Corvette Special Editions

1982 Collector Edition Hatchback Coupe

1988–1990 Corvette Challenge/Escort GT Factory Race Cars

1996 Collector Edition

1996 Grand Sport

2008 ZHZ Hertz Coupe (Rental) / 2009 ZHZ Hertz Convertible (Rental)

2009 Competition Sport

2011 Z06 Carbon Edition

2013 427 Convertible

2014 Stingray Coupe and Convertible Premiere Editions

2015 Design Packages: Atlantic and Pacific Stingrays

2016–2017 Design Packages: Twilight Blue, Spice Red, and Jet Black Suede RPOs

2017 Grand Sport Collector Edition

Chapter 5: Limited Regular Production Corvettes

1953 Corvette

1957 Corvette with RPO 579D “Airbox”

1963 Corvette Grand Sport Racers

1963 Corvette Z06

1967–1969 Corvette L88

1969 Corvette ZL1

1970–1972 ZR1 and 1971 ZR2 Special Purpose Packages

1980 Corvette 305 California

1983 Corvette

Chapter 6: Dealers, Tuners, and Third-Party Special Editions

Baldwin–Motion

Greenwood

Callaway Cars

Lingenfelter Performance Engineering

1980 Duntov Turbo

Dick Guldstrand GS80/GS90

2001–2003 Avelate Corvette

Shinoda/Mears Special Edition

AAT 1953 Commemorative Edition

Pratt & Miller Corvette C6RS

Hennessey Performance Engineering