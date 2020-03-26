Crayon to CAD - A History of Post-War Automotive Design in Australia (Signed by Paul Beranger)

(Signed by Paul Beranger)

Crayon to CAD: A History of Post-War Automotive Design in Australia is a unique book about cars and people, places and technologies.

In engaging, non technical language, this 336 page limited edition hardback coffee table book takes the reader through the doors of Australia’s high security automotive design studios, tracking the progress of design, from early drawing board and crayon to sophisticated computer technologies (CAD).

A highlight of Crayon to CAD is the inclusion of ‘insider’ material, drawn from the author’s extensive experience and published for the first time. Archival black-and-white photographs and illustrations are included, as well as lavish full-page colour images, many with in-depth captions, sourced from previously-unreleased corporate and private archives.

Crayon to CAD also features biographical chronicles of 23 industry luminaries, all with wide-ranging backgrounds and experience.

While the book’s storyline focuses on Australian mass-volume manufacturers – Ford, Holden, Chrysler/Mitsubishi, Toyota, Nissan and BMC/Leyland – it also showcases low-volume niche manufacturers such as Bolwell, Giocattolo and Buckle.

Crayon to CAD provides valuable information for any automotive enthusiastic seeking to understand how Australian cars have been designed over the past 70 years, and is dedicated to Australian automotive design staff, recognising their significant contribution to iconic Australian cars and motoring history.

Specifications

336 pages, full colour, hardback cover

265mm H x 315mm W x 30mm

Weight: 2.8kg

ISBN: 978-0-646-97838-3