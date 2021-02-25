Cummins Diesel Engine Performance Haynes Techbook

Chapter 1: Welcome to the World of Cummins Diesel Power

Chapter 2: Let's Get a Plan

Chapter 3: Gauges - Monitoring What's Going on in You Truck

Chapter 4: Don't Break It - or Fix It If You Already Broke It

Chapter 5: Precautions to Take to Avoid Future Problems

Chapter 6: Intake System - Feeding Your Turbo

Chapter 7: Exhaust System

Chapter 8: Lift (Transfer) Pumps and Injection Pumps

Chapter 9: Turbochargers and Intercoolers

Chapter 10: Fuel Injectors, Electronic Tuning and Water Injection

Chapter 11: If Major Power is Your Goal

Chapter 12: In-Vehicle Engine Repairs

Chapter 13: General Engine Overhaul Procedures

Chapter 14: Fuel System

Gloassary

Source List

Index