Cummins Diesel Engine Performance Haynes Techbook

Description
What's covered:
Cover 12 and 24-valve in-line six-cylinder engines. Does not include information on Cummins V6 or V8 engines.
Included in the Cummins Diesel Engine Performance Techbook are these topics:
- In-vehicle engine repairs
- Engine overhaul procedures
- Fuel system repairs
- Modification strategies
- Gauge installation
- Injection pump and fuel injector upgrades
- Nitrous oxide, propane and water injection
- Turbochargers and intercoolers
- Intake and exhaust systems
- Transmission modifications
- Essential upgrades for reliabilty
With a Haynes Techbook, you can do it yourself…from simple maintenance to basic repairs. Haynes writes every book based on a complete teardown of the vehicle. We learn the best ways to do a job and that makes it quicker, easier and cheaper for you. Our books have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you can save big with Haynes!
Table of contents
Chapter 1: Welcome to the World of Cummins Diesel Power
Chapter 2: Let's Get a Plan
Chapter 3: Gauges - Monitoring What's Going on in You Truck
Chapter 4: Don't Break It - or Fix It If You Already Broke It
Chapter 5: Precautions to Take to Avoid Future Problems
Chapter 6: Intake System - Feeding Your Turbo
Chapter 7: Exhaust System
Chapter 8: Lift (Transfer) Pumps and Injection Pumps
Chapter 9: Turbochargers and Intercoolers
Chapter 10: Fuel Injectors, Electronic Tuning and Water Injection
Chapter 11: If Major Power is Your Goal
Chapter 12: In-Vehicle Engine Repairs
Chapter 13: General Engine Overhaul Procedures
Chapter 14: Fuel System
Gloassary
Source List
Index
More Details
Publication date: Monday, 28 October, 2019
Language: English