Cummins Diesel Engine Performance Haynes Techbook

  • Cummins Diesel Engine Performance Haynes Techbook (9781620923412)
  • Cummins Diesel Engine Performance Haynes Techbook
Description

What's covered: 

Cover 12 and 24-valve in-line six-cylinder engines. Does not include information on Cummins V6 or V8 engines.

 

Included in the Cummins Diesel Engine Performance Techbook are these topics:
  • In-vehicle engine repairs
  • Engine overhaul procedures
  • Fuel system repairs
  • Modification strategies
  • Gauge installation
  • Injection pump and fuel injector upgrades
  • Nitrous oxide, propane and water injection
  • Turbochargers and intercoolers
  • Intake and exhaust systems
  • Transmission modifications
  • Essential upgrades for reliabilty
 

With a Haynes Techbook, you can do it yourself…from simple maintenance to basic repairs. Haynes writes every book based on a complete teardown of the vehicle. We learn the best ways to do a job and that makes it quicker, easier and cheaper for you. Our books have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you can save big with Haynes!

Table of contents
Chapter 1: Welcome to the World of Cummins Diesel Power
Chapter 2: Let's Get a Plan
Chapter 3: Gauges - Monitoring What's Going on in You Truck
Chapter 4: Don't Break It - or Fix It If You Already Broke It
Chapter 5: Precautions to Take to Avoid Future Problems
Chapter 6: Intake System - Feeding Your Turbo
Chapter 7: Exhaust System
Chapter 8: Lift (Transfer) Pumps and Injection Pumps
Chapter 9: Turbochargers and Intercoolers
Chapter 10: Fuel Injectors, Electronic Tuning and Water Injection
Chapter 11: If Major Power is Your Goal
Chapter 12: In-Vehicle Engine Repairs
Chapter 13: General Engine Overhaul Procedures
Chapter 14: Fuel System
Gloassary
Source List
Index

More Details

Part number: 10332
Dimensions: 8.5 x 11
# of pages: 256
ISBN-13: 9781620923412
ISBN-10: 1620923416
UPC: 038345103322
Publication date: Monday, 28 October, 2019
Language: English
