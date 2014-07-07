Skoda Fabia Petrol & Diesel (00 - 06) Haynes Repair Manual

Description
Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.View AllClose
Exclusions:
Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Description 1:
Description 2:
Description 3:
Description 4:
Specific Information: Petrol: 1.2 litre (1198cc) 3-cyl and 1.4 litre (1390cc and 1397cc) 4-cyl.Diesel: 1.4 litre (1422cc) 3-cyl and 1.9 litre (1896cc) 4-cyl, inc. turbo.
Exclusions:
Does NOT cover 1.0 litre (997cc) or 2.0 litre (1984cc) petrol engines.
Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Pages:
Cover: Paperback
Published: Monday, July 7, 2014
Part Number: 4376
ISBN: 9780857338754
Author:
Description 1:
Sedan Hatch Wagon incl. VRS
Description 2:
Petrol: 1.2L 3-cyl (1198cc), 1.4L 4-cyl (1390cc, 1397cc). Diesel: 1.4L 3-cyl (1422cc), 1.9L 4-cyl (1896cc)Petrol,
Description 3:
Not covered: 1.0L (997cc), 2.0L (1984cc) petrol
Description 4: