Skoda Fabia Petrol & Diesel (00 - 06) Haynes Repair Manual

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.

Specific Information: Petrol: 1.2 litre (1198cc) 3-cyl and 1.4 litre (1390cc and 1397cc) 4-cyl.Diesel: 1.4 litre (1422cc) 3-cyl and 1.9 litre (1896cc) 4-cyl, inc. turbo.

Does NOT cover 1.0 litre (997cc) or 2.0 litre (1984cc) petrol engines.

Sedan Hatch Wagon incl. VRS

