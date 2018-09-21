Datsun 240Z All models 1969 to 1973 The Essential Buyer's Guide

Features

• The complete guide to buying and owning this classic 1970s sports car

• Where to find a suitable Datsun /Nissan 240Z, and what to look for

• An invaluable assessment guide, with a unique scoring system, that helps you find the right car at the right price

• Advice on choosing the right model and condition

• Key checks - how to spot a bad car quickly

• A guide to buying at auction, and checking paperwork

• An in-depth look at one of the ten most important cars of the 1970s, and the car that started the ‘fast and furious’ craze

• This book will help you to buy the most enjoyable investment you’ll ever make

• Features original photos of the Datsun 240Z, including images from a rebuild

• Details of 240Z clubs, forums, suppliers and specialists

Description

This book is designed to stop you wishing you had a Datsun Z sports car and give you the confidence to go out and buy one. It will tell you their strong points, their not so strong points, what to look for, where to look, and what type of Z you should go for.

Synopsis

The Datsun Z Sports car is the best selling sports coupé in the world. Most people have been touched by one at some point in their lives. You may have owned one when they were new and regretted selling it. Maybe you remember your friends’ Zs, and always longed for one but thought the task to find a good 240Z too difficult. This book will give you the knowledge and confidence to go out there and find your Z.

With advice on finding, assessing, and buying a Datsun 240Z, including a unique scoring system to evaluate a potential purchase, as well as tips on buying at auction, checking the paperwork and much more, this book is THE essential guide.

Additional Information

Period Covered:

1969-1973



Models Covered:

Datsun 240Z



Models not Covered:

260Z/280Z (S30), 280ZX (S130), 300ZX (Z31), 300ZX Twin Turbo (Z32), 350Z (Z33), 370Z (Z34)