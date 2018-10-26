Ford Model A - All Models 1927 to 1931: The Essential Buyer’s Guide

By John Buckley & Mike Cobell

Paperback • 19.5x13.9cm • 64 pages • 95 pictures

ISBN: 978-1-787112-70-4

The comprehensive buyer’s guide to the Model A Ford, covering all the variants, and what it’s like to drive and maintain a Model A. This guide helps you to decide what you really want, and exactly what to look for when viewing and comparing cars.

Synopsis

This comprehensive buyer’s guide to the Ford Model A covers all the variants, and what it’s like to drive and maintain a Model A. Written by two acknowledged Ford Model A experts and enthusiasts, this guide helps you to decide what model you really want, and tells you exactly what to look for when viewing and comparing these classic cars. Expert advice on what common faults to look for, potential pitfalls and a valuable points-scoring evaluation system. This book also provides useful information about buying at auction, paperwork and the Ford Model A community. Don’t buy a Ford Model A until you’ve read this book!