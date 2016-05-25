Datsun 510 (1978-1981) Haynes Repair Manual (USA)

Description
Specific Information: Datsun 510 all models Haynes Repair Manual for 1978 thru 1981, PLEASE NOTE that this manual is intended for vehicles built to US specifications and do not cover diesel models unless specifically stated. Although it is useful when the products or systems are similar to those in other markets, there may still be significant differences, especially in areas concerned with safety and emission control.
Dimensions: 8.5 x 11
Pages: 320
Cover: Paperback
Published: Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Part Number: 28020
ISBN: 9780856967276
Author: Haynes Staff
Series: 140J, 160J
Petrol: 1.4L OHV (A14), 1.6L (L16), 1.8L (L18), 2.0L SOHC (L20B), 2.0L SOHC (Z20S)
