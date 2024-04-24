Waft

De Tomaso. Rise and Fall

Description

The tantalising story of Alejandro de Tomaso. His earliest years, his racing endeavours, his complicated character, his lavish cravings, his beautiful automobiles, his many successes, his numerous defeats, his daring adventures, his mergers and acquisitions, his countless friends, his uncountable enemies, his rise and fall yet mainly all the nuances. Researched and written by professor Paolo Tumminelli, illustrated with an abundance of archive pictures. 

