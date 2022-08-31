Do Your Own Caravan or Motorhome Habitation Check - Stay safe, save money!

Whether it’s a motorhome, a caravan or a self-built camper van, this essential book will enable leisure vehicle owners to carry out their own comprehensive habitation checks to ensure that the living area of their caravan or motorhome is safe for themselves and other occupants.

Seasoned leisure vehicle owners, complete novices who are new to the world of caravans and motorhomes, or self-build enthusiasts planning to start work on their first project will find this book to be an invaluable guide and constant companion. Following the detailed, well-illustrated instructions will ensure that problems and potential problems are identified early, not only saving money and unnecessary inconvenience, but also providing essential information on how the different systems of a leisure vehicle function. Bearing in mind the cost of a professional habitation check, this book could save owners a lot of money!

Divided into comprehensive sections, it covers checks and servicing advice on electrical systems, gas systems, water systems, test for water ingress (damp), ventilation, and much more …

Be smart: stay safe and save money, by performing your own caravan or motorhome habitation check.

Paperback • 13.9×19.5cm • 64 pages • 62 pictures

About Author:

Keith lives in London, United Kingdom, and has been a leisure vehicle owner for over two decades.

He loves to attend campervan and music festivals, and has designed and built his own specialist camper that allows him, his wife and dog to live off-grid with home comforts for many days.

He was educated at Enfield Grammar School in Enfield, Greater London until the age of 16.

After that he had a number of career changes (including working in a Pontins Holiday Park entertaining the guests!) until he eventually decided on a career in the automotive industry, and ended up running his own business for many years. He sold the business in 2018 and went into semi-retirement.

With time on his hands and using previously gained experience maintaining his own leisure vehicles he decided to retrain and hence achieved the National Caravan Council (NCC) Motorhome Service Award in 2019.