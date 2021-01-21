Don't Wash Mine (Kirk White)

Hardcover, Published in 2020, 400 pages

Filled with fabulous and entertaining tales, Don’t Wash Mine chronicles Kirk White’s fascinating journey through the golden age of motorsports and car collecting. From running a Ferrari dealership in Philadelphia to fielding some of the most memorable competition vehicles of the time through his eponymous racing stable, White crossed paths with iconic figures such as Roger Penske, Brock Yates, Mark Donohue and Dan Gurney. The founder of the modern collector car auction industry, White left an indelible impression on automotive enthusiasts around the world and collected stories of a life well lived that are sure to delight readers of every age and interest.

This beautifully illustrated book was edited and crafted throughout by David Williams, designer of Ferrari Club of America’s outstanding Prancing Horse magazine. Between David's incredible work and Kirk’s entertaining tales, you'll definitely want a copy for yourself... and more for your friends.