E. R. A. History of English Racing Automobiles Ltd, 1934-78 (Hardcover, 1980, 1st Ed, David Weguelin)

English Racing Automobiles Ltd was founded in 1933 by Humphrey Cook, a rich and intensely patriotic racing enthusiast, Raymond Mays, later to become a legendary figure in the racing world and Peter Berthon, a talented 'amateur' engineer. In the pre-war years E.ReA.s earned enormous prestige for Britain in their many successes in international road racing and it is surprising that so little has previously been written about them.

To many people ERA,s epitomise what a 'proper' racing car should be. They sound incredible, smell beautiful and are able to out-accelerate many a younger car. Out of the nineteen cars produced, eighteen are known to exist today, having miraculously survived many years of hazardous and hard racing all over the world. Unlikely people from lorry drivers to Siamese princes, jazz musicians, and English peers as well as engineering apprentices have owned E.R.A. In spite of the fabulous sums these cars comrnand the majority are still in very active and real competition.

David Weguelin has not only written a detailed history of the company but of each car and the personalities connected with them.

