Engineer to Win - The Essential Guide to Racing Car Materials Technology (Carroll Smith)

9780615754093

In his highly acclaimed guide-book, Carroll explains all the auto racer needs to know about materials technology—what to use and how to use it so it won't break.

"Parts DO break, and that's that. Parts will ALWAYS break, and that's that. Parts do not have to break or fall off, and Carroll shows us the 'hows,' and the 'whys.'"

—Tim Fortner

"Murphy was actually an early aviator. He could have easily been a racer, the two species are very similar in nature and outlook. The rest of Murphy's real laws are variations on the same theme, which leads us to Smith's second law of motor racing: THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS MATERIAL FAILURE—ALL FAILURES ARE HUMAN IN ORIGIN."

—Carroll (Chapter 1)