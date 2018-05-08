Enzo Ferrari: Power, Politics, and the Making of an Automotive Empire

SKU:
9781935007289
UPC:
9781935007289
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Weight:
1.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Enzo Ferrari: Power, Politics, and the Making of an Automotive Empire
  • Enzo Ferrari: Power, Politics, and the Making of an Automotive Empire
  • Enzo Ferrari: Power, Politics, and the Making of an Automotive Empire
  • Enzo Ferrari: Power, Politics, and the Making of an Automotive Empire
  • Enzo Ferrari: Power, Politics, and the Making of an Automotive Empire
  • Enzo Ferrari: Power, Politics, and the Making of an Automotive Empire
  • Enzo Ferrari: Power, Politics, and the Making of an Automotive Empire
  • Enzo Ferrari: Power, Politics, and the Making of an Automotive Empire
  • Enzo Ferrari: Power, Politics, and the Making of an Automotive Empire
  • Enzo Ferrari: Power, Politics, and the Making of an Automotive Empire
  • Enzo Ferrari: Power, Politics, and the Making of an Automotive Empire
  • Enzo Ferrari: Power, Politics, and the Making of an Automotive Empire
  • Enzo Ferrari: Power, Politics, and the Making of an Automotive Empire
  • Enzo Ferrari: Power, Politics, and the Making of an Automotive Empire
  • Enzo Ferrari: Power, Politics, and the Making of an Automotive Empire
  • Enzo Ferrari: Power, Politics, and the Making of an Automotive Empire
  • Enzo Ferrari: Power, Politics, and the Making of an Automotive Empire
  • Enzo Ferrari: Power, Politics, and the Making of an Automotive Empire
$99.95

Description

Author: Luca Dal Monte, Format: Hardcover, 6” by 9”, 968 pages, Photos: 100 black-and-white and 33 color, ISBN-13: 978-1-935007-28-9

When Enzo Ferrari was born in 1898, automobiles were still a novelty in his native Italy. When he died ninety years later, the company he built stood at the top of a global industry, with the Ferrari name universally recognized for performance, racing prowess, and state-of-the-art Italian design. Enzo Ferrari: Power, Politics, and the Making of an Automotive Empire is the definitive account of an epic life.

Drawing on years of original research conducted in Italy and abroad, author (and Ferrari insider) Luca Dal Monte uncovers a wealth of new facts about Enzo's origins, ambitions, business practices, and private life. The book revisits all the highlights of Ferrari's rise to greatness: his driving career in the 1920s; his management of racing teams for Alfa Romeo in the 1930s; the launch of his own company and team in the late 1940s, and his unprecedented successes building cars for the road and race track in the following decades. But the book also examines lesser-known and sometimes hidden aspects of Ferrari's career, from his earliest failed business ventures to his political dealings with Italy's Fascist government, Allied occupiers, and even Communist leaders. And it lays bare the internal politics of the Ferrari company and team, whose leader manipulated employees, drivers, competitors and the media with a volatile mixture of brute force, paranoia, and guile.

Accompanying the in-depth text are extensive endnotes along with a full bibliography and index. The book is illustrated with four separate sections of photos, exhibits, and artefacts, and opens with a foreword by former Ferrari president Luca Di Montezemolo, who previously served as the company's Formula One team manager.

This is truly the definitive biography of Enzo Ferrari, one that makes previous accounts obsolete. Its depth, scale, and detail make it essential reading for automotive and motorsports enthusiasts. But other readers will be drawn to a sweeping story of Italian life, business, and culture during the 20th century.

 

“The Enzo Ferrari I knew as boss, friend, and opponent returns vividly to life in these pages, along with a wealth of new facts and details I never could have imagined.”

—Mario Andretti

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Enzo Ferrari Supercar (Automobilia) ( 9788879601436) -

Automobilia

Enzo Ferrari Supercar (Automobilia)

$129.95
Authors: Bruno Alfieri, Maria Grazia Gargioni, Lorenzo Ramaciotti and Vittorio Sabadin, Harcover, 47 Pages, ISBN: 9788879601436, 1st Edition, 2003 - Italian - English  - French Text The latest...
$129.95
Out of stock
Enzo Ferrari A Life Enzo Ferrari A Life Back Cover
Add to Cart

Random House

Enzo Ferrari A Life

$39.95
Author: Richard Williams, ISBN 9780224059862, Paperback, 337 pages,  For tens of millions of people around the world, a single name evokes the world of speed - Enzo Ferrari. Today's Formula One...
$39.95
Add to Cart
Out of stock
Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races ( 9780385263191) Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races ( 9780385263191)

Doubleday

Enzo Ferrari - The Man, the Cars, the Races

$195.00
Author: Brock Yates, Hardbound, 465 Pages, ISBN: 9780385263191, First Edition, June 1991 **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION** When Enzo Ferrari died in 1988, the world lost the last...
$195.00
Out of stock