Enzo's Ultimate Redhead : The Evolution of the Ferrari Testa Rossa (Keith Bluemel)

Description

Hardcover in slipcase, Published in 2021

A high quality production with slip case, it has been designed by Julian Balme.

The print run is limited to 1,000 copies.

204 pages, case bound + slipcase

This book is about the Ferrari 250 TR 59/60, the ultimate expression of the legendary 250 Testa Rossa.

Written by revered Ferrari authority Keith Bluemel, it covers the development of the ‘TR’ from inception through to the 1959/1960 seasons, culminating with the Le Mans victory of 1960. It slowly focuses on chassis number 0774, the actual car that scored that win in the 24 hour marathon in the hands of Paul Frere and Oliver Gendebien. 

The title contains some terrific photos within the 204 pages all excellently reproduced on the highest quality paper stock. Its broken down into 8 chapters describing the model’s evolution - the ’59 and ’60 seasons in particular are covered in great detail. There are sidebars on the drivers who piloted 0774 and the circuits it competed on along with in-depth studies of the car’s main opposition. The final chapter is about 0774’s life after Le Mans and its time in private hands, rounding off with a salon of Michael Furmann studio shots and various appendices.

 



