Ferrari F40 (Keith Bluemel)

A comprehensive look at one of Ferraris greatest and most revered cars, the F40

The Ferrari F40 wowed the motoring world when first unveiled in June 1987. The model took its name from the ‘F’ of Ferrari and ‘40’ as a celebration of the 40th anniversary of Ferrari car production. Customers could have an F40 in any colour they liked, as long as it was red! It was fast, radical in appearance, and bereft of interior appointments, with a totally minimalist approach and extensive use of composite components in its construction, with a 478bhp, twin-turbo, 2,963cc, 90° V8 engine. Competition examples competed successfully in top-level national and international racing from 1989 to 1996. This lavishly produced book, covering every aspect of the F40 in-depth, is essential reading for all motoring enthusiasts.

Key Points



Lavish production, large-format, and extensively illustrated with over 400 images, including factory production, racing and ‘under-the-skin’ imagery showing the car’s componentry.



Fascinating and authoritative text from Ferrari marque expert Keith Bluemel.



Appendices covering production data, specifications and the full racing history of the F40, event-by-event, and chassis-by-chassis.



Interviews with Nicola Materazzi, widely regarded as the father of the F40, and Dario Benuzzi, Ferrari’s F40 development driver.



Comprehensive chapters covering Ferrari’s roots, the F40’s ancestry, design and production; under the skin of the F40; the F40 racing story and owning and running an F40 today.