Erebus Motorsport - From Challengers to Champions

Description

Celebrate Brodie Kostecki and Erebus Motorsport’s first Supercars Championship title win in 2023 and the team's pathway to its highly-successful 10th anniversary season with this exciting new book, Erebus Motorsport - From Challengers to Champions.

Available now and being produced in a very limited edition, this hardcover 288 page collectors book tells the history of Betty Klimenko’s team right from the very beginning.

From the trials and tribulations of the ambitious Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG Supercars program through to a move from Queensland to Victoria, a 2017 Bathurst 1000 win in a Commodore and the team's evolution into Gen3 and becoming both Driver and Team's Champions in 2023, this book has it all.

Packed with information and written by award-winning journalist Bruce Newton with V8 Sleuth's Stefan Bartholomaeus, the book features chapters on each year of the team from 2013 onwards, including breakout pieces on drivers and team personnel and charting the ups and downs along the way, including Kostecki’s stunning championship win sealed on the streets of Adelaide aboard his #99 Coca-Cola Camaro.

Announced as part of the team’s 10th anniversary celebrations, the book features wonderful photos, many of which have not been published before, a history piece on each of the team’s Mercedes-Benz, Commodore and Camaro Supercars and so much more.

