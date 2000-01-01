The history of Motorsport From the beginnings until today

a book by Jorg Walz, hardcover, published in 2018, 256 pages

More than 120 years of motorsport: stories, triumphs and tragedies, sensational innovations, rapid progress, and grandiose dead ends. The History of Motorsport gives a gripping and informative rundown of the colorful world of motor racing, with its trailblazing technical developments and its greatest series and races.

The book begins with the first Grand Prix in motor-racing history, and takes readers on a journey through the decades all the way to FIA Formula E. Along the way they will encounter cars like Michael Schumacher’s “red goddess”, the Red Bull of Sebastian Vettel, and its Formula 1 forefathers from Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Lotus, and Brabham, the likes of the Lancia Stratos and Delta Integrale, Audi Sport Quattro, Citroën WRC, and the VW Race Touareg for the Dakar rally. Touring cars through to Mike Rockenfeller’s Schaeffler-Audi RS5 also take their place of honor here. The choice of vehicles has been made to ensure all important races and racing series are included. Extensive statistics complete the updated edition of this comprehensive book.