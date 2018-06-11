Everyday Modifications for your MGF and TF

Description
ISBN: 9781785004292
PUBLISHED (THIS EDITION): 11/06/2018
PAGES: 240
BINDING: Paperback
SIZE: 246x189 mm
INSIDE: 449 colour photographs and 12 diagrams
The books in the Everyday Modifications series from Crowood are designed to guide classic car owners through the workshop skills needed to make their cars easier to use and enjoy. MG expert Roger Parker offers his advice on a range of modifications and changes that can be applied to the MGF and MG TF, which will not impinge on the practical daily use of the cars.
With important and specific safety information and advice throughout, the book also covers:
- Road legal, insurance and market value aspects
- Wheel and tyre options
- Powertrain upgrades (engine and transmission)
- Electrical system upgrade options
- Setting up and specific maintenance aspects