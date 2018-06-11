Everyday Modifications for your MGF and TF

SKU:
9781785004292
UPC:
9781785004292
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Weight:
1.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Everyday Modifications for your MGF and TF
  • Everyday Modifications for your MGF and TF
  • Everyday Modifications for your MGF and TF
  • Everyday Modifications for your MGF and TF
$89.95

Description

ISBN: 9781785004292
PUBLISHED (THIS EDITION): 11/06/2018
PAGES: 240
BINDING: Paperback
SIZE: 246x189 mm
INSIDE: 449 colour photographs and 12 diagrams

The books in the Everyday Modifications series from Crowood are designed to guide classic car owners through the workshop skills needed to make their cars easier to use and enjoy. MG expert Roger Parker offers his advice on a range of modifications and changes that can be applied to the MGF and MG TF, which will not impinge on the practical daily use of the cars.

With important and specific safety information and advice throughout, the book also covers:

  • Road legal, insurance and market value aspects
  • Wheel and tyre options
  • Powertrain upgrades (engine and transmission)
  • Electrical system upgrade options
  • Setting up and specific maintenance aspects
View AllClose

Related Products

MGF and TF Restoration Manual - front MGF and TF Restoration Manual - back
Add to Cart

Crowood

MGF and TF Restoration Manual

$99.95
Author: Roger Parker, Hardbound, 301 Pages, ISBN: 9781847974006, Published, 2012 - Reprinted, 2014 MGF and TF Restoration Manual provides the MGF or TF owner with a complete workshop guide to...
$99.95
Add to Cart
MGF and TF MGF and TF
Add to Cart

Crowood

MGF and TF

$89.95
By: David Knowles . Description In the wake of the demise of the MG Midget and MGB, there seemed little prospect for the MG badge beyond being used as a kind of GT1' badge for various Austins and...
$89.95
Add to Cart