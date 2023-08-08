Crowood

Everyday Modifications For Your Morris Minor

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780719841972
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.60 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$60.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Morris Minor expert Matt Tomkins provides practical advice on maintaining and modifying your Morris Minor.

With safety information throughout, this book provides a number of step-by-step guides on how to fit a wide range of simple and more sophisticated upgrades to bring your Morris Minor into the 21st century. Includes sections on Routine servicing of the engine, gearbox, clutch, differential, brakes, suspension, electrics and structure.

Modifications and upgrades to the engine, gearbox, wheels and tyres, brakes, suspension, electrics and seats. Modifying the body including GRP panels, weather strips and identifying chop top convertibles. Fitting mod cons such as gauges, heaters, radio/ICE, 12 volt accessory sockets, sound deadening, heated screens, wiper upgrades. With six case studies to show what other owners have achieved

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Everyday Modifications For Your Morris Minor
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
192
Author:
Matt Tomkins
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Morris Minor Morris Minor

Morris Minor

Shire Library

$24.99
By: Ray Newell . The Morris Minor, designed by Alec Issigonis and introduced in 1948, is one of Britain's most famous and long-lived cars. Over sixty years on it still attracts interest from new...
Out of stock
Original Morris Minor - front Original Morris Minor - back

Original Morris Minor

Herridge & Sons

$99.95
Author, Ray Newell, Hardcover, 126 Pages, ISBN: 9781906133030, Reprinted 2011 - The Restorer's Guide to all Saloon, Tourer/Convertiblr, Traveller and Light Commercial Models Original Morris Minor...
Out of stock
Everyday Modifications For Your MGB, GT And GTV8 (9781847978103) Everyday Modifications For Your MGB, GT And GTV8 (9781847978103) - back

Everyday Modifications For Your MGB, GT And GTV8

Crowood

$75.00
Author: Roger Parker, Softbound, 208 Pages, ISBN: 9781847978103, First Published, 2014 The books in the Everyday Modifications series from Crowood are designed to guide classic car owners...
Everyday Modifications for your MGF and TF Everyday Modifications for your MGF and TF
Add to Cart

Everyday Modifications for your MGF and TF

Crowood

$89.95
ISBN: 9781785004292 PUBLISHED (THIS EDITION): 11/06/2018 PAGES: 240 BINDING: Paperback SIZE: 246x189 mm INSIDE: 449 colour photographs and 12 diagrams The books in the Everyday Modifications series...