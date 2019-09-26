Extreme Cars Pocket Manual

This book is packed with the world’s ultimate road cars, from the Ariel Atom 500 to the W Motors Fenyr. Fast and furious facts for each entry include highest speeds, engine capacity, power to weight ratios, dimensions and fuel consumption. Illustrated throughout with awe-inspiring photographs of these amazing, extreme autos.

Author: Steve Rendle is an experienced author and editor, who has written over 15 books about cars. He has a passion for F1, and if he could have any car in the world it would be a McLaren Senna.

Dimensions: 162 x 122 mm

# of pages: 128

Publication date: Thursday, 26 September, 2019

Language: English

Author(s): Steve Rendle