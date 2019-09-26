Extreme Cars Pocket Manual

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781785216725
UPC:
9781785216725
MPN:
H6672
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.30 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Extreme Cars Pocket Manual (9781785216725)
  • Extreme Cars Pocket Manual (9781785216725)
  • Extreme Cars Pocket Manual (9781785216725)
  • Extreme Cars Pocket Manual (9781785216725)
  • Extreme Cars Pocket Manual (9781785216725)
  • Extreme Cars Pocket Manual (9781785216725)
  • Extreme Cars Pocket Manual (9781785216725)
$9.99
Frequently bought together:

Description

This book is packed with the world’s ultimate road cars, from the Ariel Atom 500 to the W Motors Fenyr. Fast and furious facts for each entry include highest speeds, engine capacity, power to weight ratios, dimensions and fuel consumption. Illustrated throughout with awe-inspiring photographs of these amazing, extreme autos.

Author: Steve Rendle is an experienced author and editor, who has written over 15 books about cars. He has a passion for F1, and if he could have any car in the world it would be a McLaren Senna.

More Details
Part number: H6672
Dimensions: 162 x 122 mm
# of pages: 128
ISBN-13: 9781785216725
ISBN-10: 1785216724
Publication date: Thursday, 26 September, 2019
Language: English
Author(s): Steve Rendle

View AllClose

Related Products

The Kit Car Manual - front The Kit Car Manual - back
Add to Cart

The Kit Car Manual

Haynes

$150.00
Author: Iain Ayre, Hardbound, ISBN: 9781859609620, 160 Pages, 2004 Repint, 1st Published, 2003 - the complete guide to choosing, buying and building British and American kit cars. Individualist...
Out of stock
Ultimate Mini Builder DVD Ultimate Mini Builder DVD

Ultimate Mini Builder DVD

Minifilms

$59.95
  Other Details Publisher Code: Z CARS     Minutes: 140 Google Preview: //  
Out of stock
Complete Car Care Manual Complete Car Care Manual

Complete Car Care Manual

$49.99
By: Popular Mechanics . Is your rear window defroster not working? Does your fuel pump need replacing? Whatever job you need to do on your car—or discuss intelligently with a...