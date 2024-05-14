Performance Publishing

Fast Metal - From Concorde to Formula One and Beyond

Description

Brian Eade was told by one his school masters that he would amount to nothing. He began proving them wrong almost as soon as he left, landing a job working on Concorde. From there, he went into Formula One working at McLaren Racing in James Hunt’s championship-winning year before continuing to build a career in motorsport that would take him all around the world, working behind the scenes at IndyCar, the Baja 1000, Group C racing in Japan and the British Touring Car Championship.

Fast Metal is an autobiographical tale from the less glamorous side of motorsport. The long hours and the lows as well as the highs. It also shines a light on the in-jokes and humour the keep the unsung heroes of motorsport motivated during the tougher times in the job. Brian Eade also weaves his challenges in maintaining his personal life around globe-trotting and long, unpredictable working hours.

It’s a story on the side of motorsport that is rarely told, from Formula One racing in the 1970s to the pinnacle of touring car racing in the 1990s.

