Ferrari 1960-1965 - The Hallowed Years

Description

The subject of this book is Ferrari’s racing history from 1960 to 1965, a period that was one of the most successful in the marque’s history so far. In this era, which began with completion of the transition from front-engined to rear-engined configuration, Scuderia Ferrari won just about everything with a variety of iconic machinery that included the ‘shark-nose’ 156 and the fabled 250 GTO. Driving Formula 1 Ferraris, Phil Hill and John Surtees delivered two World Championship titles in the space of four years. Ferrari sports cars racked up a string of six consecutive victories in the Le Mans 24 Hours, a feat subsequently surpassed only by Porsche. This book covers this period in detail for the first time and exclusively features the work of one of the greatest racing photographers ever.

