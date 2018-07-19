Ferrari 333 SP (Terry O’Neil)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781854433053
UPC:
9781854433053
MPN:
9781854433053
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
3.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Ferrari 333 SP (Terry O’Neil) (9781854433053)
  • Ferrari 333 SP (Terry O’Neil) (9781854433053)
  • Ferrari 333 SP (Terry O’Neil) (9781854433053)
$350.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Hardcover, ISBN: 9781854433053, 420 pages, Published in 2019

In this richly illustrated book, Terry O’Neil details the origins of a remarkable racecar, the Ferrari 333 SP. This vehicle heralded the automaker’s return to professional sports car competition after an absence of more than twenty years. The car was built specifically for use by privateers with the assistance of Dallara and then Michelotto, and none of the 40 models were entered into races by the Ferrari factory. The cars were sold to customer teams and individuals with a purchase price of US$900,000. Introduced on the American racing circuit in 1994, it found instant success and continued to be a major player in numerous races in the US and Europe. Of the 126 races the 333 SP entered, it emerged victorious in nearly fifty, making it one of the most successful sport prototype cars in Ferrari’s history.

Of the original 40 cars built, 27 were raced and these cars are pictured in this book along with details of the races and results. Containing more than 800 images – many never previously published – it is a vivid look at this inimitable automobile. An appendix reprints the car’s Certificate of Authenticity and lists the various race entries and results by chassis.

View AllClose

Related Products

Ferrari Dino - The V6 Ferrari Ferrari Dino - The V6 Ferrari Back Cover
Add to Cart

Ferrari Dino - The V6 Ferrari

Veloce Publishing

$99.95
Although not the fastest or the most powerful Ferrari, the beautiful lines of the Dino have inspired generations of enthusiasts. This book covers the full story of the Dino, from Pininfarina concept...
Ferrari 333 SP WSC Giants Series - front Ferrari 333 SP WSC Giants Series - back
Add to Cart

Ferrari 333 SP WSC Giants Series

Veloce Publishing

$59.99
Author: Terry O'Neill, Softbound, 128 Pages, ISBN: 9781845847586, 1st Edition, May 2015 -Designed by Ferrari's Mauro Rioli, with British engineer and race car designer Tony Southgate, the Ferrari...
The Ferrari Phenomenon The Ferrari Phenomenon
Add to Cart

The Ferrari Phenomenon

David Bull Publishing

$149.99
By: Matt Stone, Luca Dal Monte . An Unconventional View of The World's Most Charismatic Cars For more than six decades no other name has inspired as much passion and excitement among car...