The Golden Days of Thompson Speedway & Raceway Sports and Fomula Car Events 1945 - 1977 (Terry O'Neil)

Occasionally a spark of inspiration can become the catalyst for transition. Just such an occasion took place with the construction of Thompson Speedway in 1940, a five-eighth mile banked oval track, dubbed “The Indianapolis of the East.” A road course joined to the oval in 1952 enlarged the track to form the first privately-owned complex where sports car drivers could race safely. It transformed the face of sports car racing in America, and hastened the demise of the dangerous open-road events together with the majority of flat and boring airfield race venues. This two-volume set, illustrated with many previously unseen photographs, traces the history of the raceway during its active years and describes the personalities involved in the changing fortunes of the course until its closure in 1977.

Two-volume set with dust jacket and slipcase

240mm x 330mm (portrait format)

760 pages (VOL 1: 352 pages, VOL 2: 408 pages)

1200 images total

Signed and Numbered Edition of 500 copies

ISBN: 9781854432988

Author Biography

Born in Hertfordshire some twenty miles north of London, during the Second World War, Terry O’Neil has lived the majority of his life in the Midlands, England. For the past thirty-nine years he has resided in Stourbridge on the edge of the ‘Black Country’