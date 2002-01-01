Toggle menu
Welcome to Automoto Bookshop!
Select Currency:
AUD
Australian Dollar
BND
CAD
EUR
GBP
NZD
Dymocks Building Level 9, Shop 11 428 George St Sydney, NSW 2000
0292316713
Sign in
or
Register
Compare
Gift
Certificates
Cart
0
Automoto Bookshop
Search
Categories
Out Of Print Books
Annuals
Car DVDs
Car Workshop Manuals
Car Techbooks
Cars - General Books
Cars - Motorsport Books
Cars By Make A to C - Books
Cars By Make D to L - Books
Cars By Make M to Z - Books
Motorcycle DVDs
Motorcycle Techbooks
Motorcycle Workshop Manuals
Motorcycles - General Books
Motorcycles - Motorsport Books
Motorcycles By Make - Books
Tractors, Trucks, Locomotives
Marine Books
Military Books
Aviation Books
Automobilia - Automotive Art
Magazines
Specials
Latest Books & DVDs
Specials
About Us
Blog
Shipping
RSS Syndication
Contact us
Select Currency:
AUD
Australian Dollar
BND
CAD
EUR
GBP
NZD
Gift Certificates
Sign in
or
Register
Search
Home
Cars By Make D to L - Books
Ferrari
Ferrari 815 The Genesis Of Ferrari (by Franco Varisco, Hardcover)
Ferrari 815 The Genesis Of Ferrari (by Franco Varisco, Hardcover)
SKU:
9781872718019
UPC:
9781872718019
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.60 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$150.00
Current Stock:
1
Description
Description
2nd hand book in excellent condition.
View All
Close
×
Related Products
Related Products
Out of stock
Ferrari SpA
Tutti I Motori - All Ferrari Engines, 2002 (English / Italian)
$250.00
Softbound, 140 Pages - Ferrari SpA., 2002 -Englis / Italian Text **VERY RARE PUBLICATION IN EXCELLENT CONDITION** A compendium of all Ferrari race and production engines from 1947...
$250.00
Out of stock
Out of stock
Iconografix
Ferrari The Factory - Maranello's Secrets 1950 - 1975
$79.95
By: Karl Ludvigsen . Few people have had the opportunity to visit the Ferrari factory. Now these previously unpublished photos take you behind the scenes of the foundry, machine shops, engine...
$79.95
Out of stock
Add to Cart
Tide-Mark
Fantastic Ferrari (Paolo D'Alessio)
$49.95
Author: Paolo D'Alessio, Hardbound, 189 Pages, ISBN: 9781594901508, 1st North American Edition,2005 - English/Italian Text Ferrari's fifty-year Formula 1 history is made up of ups and downs,...
$49.95
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
The Ferrari (first edition, 1959, by Hans Tanner, Hardcover)
$75.00
2nd hand book in very good condition.
$75.00
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine (Hardcover by Brock Yates)
$95.00
2nd hand book in excellent condition.
$95.00
Add to Cart
×