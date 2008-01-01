Toggle menu
Welcome to Automoto Bookshop!
Select Currency:
AUD
Australian Dollar
BND
CAD
EUR
GBP
NZD
Dymocks Building Level 9, Shop 11 428 George St Sydney, NSW 2000
0292316713
Sign in
or
Register
Compare
Gift
Certificates
Cart
0
Automoto Bookshop
Search
Categories
Out Of Print Books
Annuals
Car DVDs
Car Workshop Manuals
Car Techbooks
Cars - General Books
Cars - Motorsport Books
Cars By Make A to C - Books
Cars By Make D to L - Books
Cars By Make M to Z - Books
Motorcycle DVDs
Motorcycle Techbooks
Motorcycle Workshop Manuals
Motorcycles - General Books
Motorcycles - Motorsport Books
Motorcycles By Make - Books
Tractors, Trucks, Locomotives
Marine Books
Military Books
Aviation Books
Automobilia - Automotive Art
Magazines
Specials
Latest Books & DVDs
Specials
About Us
Blog
Shipping
RSS Syndication
Contact us
Select Currency:
AUD
Australian Dollar
BND
CAD
EUR
GBP
NZD
Gift Certificates
Sign in
or
Register
Search
Home
Cars By Make D to L - Books
Ferrari
Ferrari Cabriolets & Spyders - 166 inter to Mondial Quattrovalvole -J. Thompson Hardcover 1985
Ferrari Cabriolets & Spyders - 166 inter to Mondial Quattrovalvole -J. Thompson Hardcover 1985
SKU:
9780850455533
UPC:
9780850455533
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.90 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$149.95
Current Stock:
1
Description
Description
2nd hand book in excellent condition.
View All
Close
×
Related Products
Related Products
Add to Cart
James Hardie 1000 Official Programme, Sunday 6 October 1985
$50.00
James Hardie 1000 Official Programme, Sunday 6 October 1985
$50.00
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Brooklands Books
Ferrari 308 and Mondial Ultimate Portfolio 1974 - 1985
$59.95
By: Brooklands Books . Experts from four continents pass judgement on the 308 and Mondial ranges. Included are road and comparison tests, new model reports and updates, full specifications and...
$59.95
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Cavallino
Cavallino The Journal Of Ferrari History Number 166 Aug/Sept 2008
$35.00
Cavallino The Enthusiast's Magazine of Ferrari Number 166 Aug/Sept 2008, excellent condition.
$35.00
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Ferrari 250GT SWB: The Definitive Ferrato Road-race Car (1985, by Ken Gross, Hardcover)
$150.00
2nd hand book in excellent condition.
$150.00
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Ferrari 815 The Genesis Of Ferrari (by Franco Varisco, Hardcover)
$150.00
2nd hand book in excellent condition.
$150.00
Add to Cart
×