Ferrari - Race to Immortality - The Deadliest Decade in Motor Racing History Blu-ray

Ferrari: Race to Immortality Blu-ray, 5053083135522

1950’s; the deadliest decade in Formula 1 history. As cars pushed the limits of human ingenuity, drivers lived on a knife edge between life and death. La Dolce Vita during the week and a coin toss of whether they lived or died on the weekend. At the centre of it all was Enzo Ferrari, a man who dared to dream about speed in ways nobody else could and who was the puppet-master of his racing team. Amidst the stiff competition within the Ferrari team, two of its stars Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn decided that their friendship was as important as winning the next race. Ferrari:

Ferrari Race to Immortality tells six compelling stories in a dolce vita era where those driving fast played even harder. Tomorrow wasn’t a word often heard on race day.