Floyd Clymer's Book of the S.U. Carburetor

Author: Floyd Clymer

ISBN: 9781588501431

VP Book ID: 20080

Pages: 108

Dimensions: 5 1/2" x 8 1/2"

Description: 108 pages, 71 illustrations, size 5.5 x 8.5 inches. Compiled and updated from the two Floyd Clymer books, ‘Handbook of Imported Carburetors & Fuel Injection’ and ‘BMC Mini Cars Handbook’, this publication is specific to the H, HS and HD series of SU carburetors, specifically the H1, H2, HS2, H4, HS4, H6, HS6, HD6 & HD8 types.

It is important for the reader to remember that the data was extracted from books published in the mid 1960’s, so the information it contains is relevant to that date. However, as this series of SU carburetors was in production for almost 30 years after the publication dates, much of the information it contains is applicable to those same SU carburetors that were fitted to later makes and models of automobiles. Therefore, while some minor differences in mounting and linkage may occur, the same adjustment and tuning data can be applied.

Consequently, for the sake of simplification, this book focuses on five popular single, twin and triple SU carburetor installations (1) Austin Healey ‘Big Healey’s’ (2) Austin Healey Sprite & Midgets (3) Austin Mini & Mini Cooper (4) Jaguar XKE & MK10 and (5) Volvo. However, there is a cross reference included in the index under each of those installations that identifies some, but certainly not all, other applicable makes and models that utilize the same, or similar, carburetors.

The book is split into sections, the first section includes a ‘how to’ identify the type of SU carburetor, design and operational information, overhaul and adjustments. The second section is applicable to the different SU carburetor types covered in detail in the later sections of the book and includes information on tuning and synchronizing. The remaining sections identify the five major installations referenced above.

We believe this book is an important addition to any automotive enthusiast’s library and will help keep their SU Carburetor equipped automobiles in top operating condition.