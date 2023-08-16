Ford Escort MkI Rally Giants Series (Graham Robson 2006 Ed.)

2nd hand book in very good condition

By: Graham Robson .

This book describes the birth, development, and rallying career of the original Ford Escort, one of Europe's Rally Giants in the early 1970s, providing a compact and authoritative history of where, how and why it became so important to the sport. First conceived in 1967 - after a Ford mechanic remarked that a Lotus-Cortina would "go like hell" with a twin-cam engine in it - the Escort Mkl, in its various guises, went on to have an unparalleled seven-year career, gaining victories in many major international events, including the 1970 World Cup. The car's mass appeal was consolidated through Ford's efforts to make it

as versatile, and widely available, as possible, by offering mountains of motorsport parts and numerous category specifications. This was the first car designed specifically for winning rallies, and it changed the rallying establishment's entire approach to the sport.

Containing over 100 photographs, and featuring individual car histories and successes, here is the complete chronicle of this unique and groundbreaking Rally Giant.