Veloce Publishing

Toyota Celica GT-Four (Rally Giants Series, Graham Robson)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781845841843-2nd
UPC:
9781845841843
MPN:
9781845841843
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.55 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Toyota Celica GT-Four (Rally Giants Series, Graham Robson)
  • Toyota Celica GT-Four (Rally Giants Series)
  • Toyota Celica GT-Four (Rally Giants Series)
$90.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

2nd hand book in good condition, minor stratch to fron cover

By: Graham Robson .

This is a comprehensive study of the career of the Toyota Celica GT-Four. Starting in 1988, three generations of this effective turbocharged four-wheel-drive car – known by enthusiasts as ST165, ST185 and ST205 types – fought for World Championships, and were amazingly successful for almost a decade.

All types combined high-performance, great reliability, and superb preparation by Toyota Team Europe (based in Cologne, Germany), their 300bhp/four-wheel-drive chassis package being among the best in the world. Over the years, the cars won some of the roughest events in the world (such as the Safari and the Acropolis), and were also supreme on tarmac, snow and ice, including Monte Carlo.

After fighting a running battle with Lancia for years, the Celicas won the World Manufacturers’ Championship twice. Its famous drivers included Carlos Sainz (World Champion in 1990 and 1992), Juha Kankkunen (Champion in 1993) and Didier Auriol (Champion in 1994).

Never far from controversy, and at times embroiled in technical and regulatory disputes, these cars brought real glamour to the colourful sport of rallying, and were only replaced by an even higher-tech Toyota – the Corolla World Rally Car – in 1997.

Features

  • Full detailed history of the Toyota Celica GT-Four’s rally career
  • Complete story of concept, design and development
  • Unrivalled coverage of people and influences behind the cars
  • Step-by-step account of technical evolution
  • Description of cars: why, how and when evolved
  • Details of principal people involved
  • Packed with pictures
  • Comparison with rivals
  • Complete listing of important successes and works Celicas

 

Other Details

Publisher Code:
1845841843
ISBN 10:
 
ISBN 13:
9781845841843
Published:
2009
Dimensions:
210x195mm
Pages:
126
Illustrations:
Soft Bound, Colour and b/w ill
Barcode:
9781845841843
 
View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
5000
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Toyota Celica GT-Four (Rally Giants Series) Toyota Celica GT-Four (Rally Giants Series)
Add to Cart

Toyota Celica GT-Four (Rally Giants Series)

Veloce Publishing

$120.00
By: Graham Robson . This is a comprehensive study of the career of the Toyota Celica GT-Four. Starting in 1988, three generations of this effective turbocharged four-wheel-drive car – known by...
Out of stock
The Story Of Volvo Cars (Graham Robson) (9780850595918)

The Story Of Volvo Cars (Graham Robson)

PSL

$100.00
Author: Graham Robson, Hardbound, 216 Pages, ISBN: 9780850595918, First Edition, 1983 - Second-Hand book in excellent condition ! Volvo is a company which has now been in existence for more than 50...
Lancia Stratos (Rally Giants Reprint) (9781787111080) Lancia Stratos (Rally Giants Reprint) (9781787111080)
Add to Cart

Lancia Stratos (Rally Giants Reprint)

Veloce Publishing

$100.00
2nd hand book in excellent condition Author: Graham Robson, Softbound, 128 Pages, ISBN: 9781787111080 - Reprint from April, 2017 This book describes the birth, development and rallying career of...
The Cars of BMC (Graham Robson) (9781787116320)
Add to Cart

The Cars of BMC (Graham Robson)

Veloce Publishing

$55.50
The complete history of BMC - British Motor Corporation - and a comprehensive directory of the marques and models that made up the whole. Following the historic amalgamation of Morris Motors Ltd and...