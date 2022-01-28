Ford Gt40 Anthology - A unique compilation of stories about these most iconic cars (John Allen, Graham Endeacott)

A new and unique compilation of feature articles about the iconic GT40, all accompanied by a host of old and new photographs. While not a history of the GT40, each individual story will give the reader new insights into the car's design and development, as well as some fascinating racing tales and previously well-kept secrets. Chapters include an explanation of the mysteries of Appendix J and its impact on the design of the Mirage and MkIV GT40; a detailed scrutineering report on GT40P/1075 at Le Mans; some untold truths behind the 2005 name controversy; and the unrecorded engine swap which enabled a GT40 to race - and finish - at the Le Mans 24 hours. The book contains information which at last shows that Ford did really install the Indy 4-cam engine in a development of the GT40. It explains in detail how GT40-builder JWAE was structured, and what its accounts looked like: the fascinating facts concerning the financial aspects of the GT40-building business are revealed. These two highly knowledgeable and experienced authors have collaborated to bring you this great collection of GT40 stories, some of which had previously been published in magazines many years ago, but have now been reworked, and some of which are totally new. None are currently available in any other book. A must have for any GT40 enthusiast to keep at their bedside or on the coffee table to dip in and out of as they please.