Lola GT - The DNA of the Ford Gt40 (John Starkey)

The 1963 Lola Mk VI GT was the car that inspired the Ford GT40 and then the Lola T70, both of which today are seen as true classic racecars. This book describes how all that happened, concentrating particularly on Allen Grant's Lola Mk VI, one of just three built, which he bought in 1965 and still possesses today. The book also contains never seen before photos from the Ford Archives. John Starkey, an established automotive author and racecar consultant, has previously authored books about the history of the marque and the famous T70 racing sports cars, one of which he used to race himself.