Ford GT40 The Story from 1963 to the new GT Supercar DVD

From the birth of the GT40 in the 1960s to_the very latest Ford GT supercar, this charts the life of one of the greatest sports cars of all time.

Designed specifically with one objective - to win at Le Mans - the GT40 quickly became a winner, not only on the track, but also in the hearts of racing fans, car enthusiasts and the public alike.

Bruce McLaren and Chris Amon secured the GT40's first Le Mans victory in 1966 with GT40s also finishing in second and third place. It continued to take victories in the following three Le Mans, winning the Sports Car Championship in 1968 and becoming the first car to top 200 mph on the Mulsanne straight at Le Mans. The goal set by Henry Ford Il was well and truly accomplished.

Made in full collaboration with Ford, this programme goes under the bonnet of a 20th century icon. It features archive and contemporary footage of the original GT40s with Tiff Needell putting two very different works cars through their paces. Just crank up the volume to hear the fabulous V8 roar as our on-board camera records Tiff pushing the speedo past 200mph - not bad for a 40 year old car!

The breathtaking new GT model is captured on road and track, taking the model's legacy 1st century. They say Ferrari should be really worried about the Ford GT, and in this programme you cgmsee, and hear, why. Featuring exclusive interviews with GT40 designer Eric Broadley ans winner Jackie Oliver.

DVDs Extras feature on the GT70 and in-car footage from the GT40 in three classic hill climbs on the Isle of Man; The Sloc, Creg-Ny-Baa & the longest and quickest hill in the British Isles - Lerghy Frissel.

Running Time: 75 mins

Picture Format: COLOUR PAL

SYSTEM 4:3 Region Code: O ALL REGIONS

Sound Format: STEREO



