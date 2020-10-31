Ford In Racing - The Glory Years Collectors Set 6 DVD Box Set (2019 Reissue)

  • Ford In Racing - The Glory Years Collectors Set 6 DVD Box Set (2019 Reissue) (9340601002715)
Description

9340601002715 - 2019 Reissue

BOX SET OF 6 DVDs

BHE8308 - Running Time Over 8 Hours - PAL

This 6 DVD pack pays tribute to Ford's glorious history in Australian motorsport, and in particular at Bathurst. Includes Ford At The Great Race, the Racing history of the Mustang, GTHO, Falcon hard tops as well the Falcxon XD XE, while Celebrating 40 years of the GT-HO is a special salute to the legendary XW-XY Falcon GT-HO series which contains 2 special documentaries looking at Ford road cars.

** The dvds in this collection are also available as individual products for sale **

