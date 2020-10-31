The Holden Films - 6 DVD Box Set (2019 Reissue)

9340601002708 2019 reissue

6 DVD Box Set from Chevron Marketing Services - BHE8307

Running Time approximately 9 1/2 Hours PAL

This 6 DVD pack is a celebration of Holden's glorious motorsport history.

The road cars, the race cars and the star drivers. It features the Torana Trilogy: XU-1, L34 and A9X models, as well

as Holden in Motorsport, and takes in the Commodore era which followed the Torana, with First Around Australia and Commodore The Early Years.

** Each DVD is also sold seperately **