The Holden Films - 6 DVD Box Set (2019 Reissue)

Description
9340601002708 2019 reissue
6 DVD Box Set from Chevron Marketing Services - BHE8307
Running Time approximately 9 1/2 Hours PAL
This 6 DVD pack is a celebration of Holden's glorious motorsport history.
The road cars, the race cars and the star drivers. It features the Torana Trilogy: XU-1, L34 and A9X models, as well
as Holden in Motorsport, and takes in the Commodore era which followed the Torana, with First Around Australia and Commodore The Early Years.
** Each DVD is also sold seperately **