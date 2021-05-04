Ford Inline Six - How to Rebuild and Modify 1960 - 1983 (Matt Cox, Barton Maurer)

Paperback book, Published in 2021, ISBN: 9781613255179, 160 pages.

Covers 144, 170, 200 and 250 CI Engines from 1960 - 1983

Rebuild and modify your Ford Inline Six with help from the leading performance builders of these engines, Vintage Inlines!

Covering Ford s small six-cylinder engine made famous in Falcons, Comets, Mustangs, and many other models from the 1960s and 1970s, this book has everything you need to know from step-by-step rebuilding instructions to performance parts that will set you apart from the rest of the crowd. If this is your first engine build, you ll be glad to know that every aspect of a complete rebuild is here. Starting with engine removal, you ll learn all the different steps, including examination, machine work, reassembly, and reinstallation. The mystery is revealed on setting ring gap, checking valve-to-piston clearance, even degreeing the camshaft for spot-on valve timing!

Whether it s replacing the undersized and outdated one-barrel carburetor or the original Load-O-Matic distributor, you ll learn how to get the most from the engine that came as original equipment in literally millions of our favorite Ford vehicles. With the information in this book, you ll learn how to add a two-barrel carburetor, electronic ignition, and even a header so you can have the smooth rumble of dual exhaust.

Congratulations on your decision to build and modify one of the most popular engines from some of the most popular cars in Ford s long history with Ford Inline Six: How to Rebuild & Modify!