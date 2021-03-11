Ford Model T - Enthusiast's Guide 1908 to 1927 - all models and variants (Chas Parker)

Hardcover, Published in 2021, 160 pages, ISBN: 9781913089221

OVERVIEW



‘I will build a car for the great multitude’ stated Henry Ford, and so he did. The Ford Model T, or the ‘Tin Lizzie’ and the ‘Flivver’ as it was also known, transformed American society, bringing mobility through car ownership to millions of middle-class Americans at a time when the horse and the railroad were the only real viable means of transport.

Using moving assembly lines and the best possible materials, between 1 October 1908 and 26 May 1927, Ford built around 16.5 million examples of this extraordinary car. By 1918, half of all cars built in America were Model Ts and by 1925 around 8,000 a day were being produced, making Henry Ford one of the world’s best-known manufacturers of automobiles.

The selection of body styles varied from two- and four-seat open and closed models – tourers, town cars, runabouts, landaulettes and cabriolets – to vans and pick-up trucks, and customers could also have colours other than black!

This guide provides an insight into the design and construction of the Model T and many of its numerous variants, and the uses to which they were put, along with details of the background to Henry Ford himself and the car.

KEY POINTS

The Model T Ford Story – background and development

Anatomy of a Ford Model T – detailed insight with photographs and diagrams

The engineer’s view – with two leading experts, Chris Barker and Neil Tuckett

The driver’s view – description of controls and driving techniques

The owner’s view – first-hand accounts from five owners

Competition history – including Indianapolis 500 and Le Mans 24-hours

Endless varieties – including trucks, ambulances and army patrol cars

Restoration – three UK-based specialists talk about their projects

Adventures – trips to New Zealand and Ben Nevis in Scotland

THE AUTHOR



Chas Parker is a long-time motor racing enthusiast who has written many books about motor sport and historic racing cars, including comprehensive histories of Brand Hatch and Silverstone and Haynes Owners’ Workshop Manuals for the D-type Jaguar, Bugatti Type 35 and Lola T70. He has also written a number of books for Porter Press International, including The Michael Turner Collection and was shortlisted, together with co-author Philip Porter, for the 2017 RAC Motoring Book of the Year Award for his work on the 1953 Le Mans-winning C-type Jaguar, XKC 051. He lives in East Sussex with his partner, Diane.