CT-SA506 | 9781613256008 | Ford Mustang 2011-2014: How to Build & Modify

Maximize the potential of your 2011–2014 Mustang with this new book! The Ford Mustang has seen quite an evolution in its 50-plus years of existence. Times change, consumer demands change, and sometimes, you stop and wonder, “How did we get here?” Ford’s designers and its customers were thinking the same thing in the early 2000s. The evolution from the classic original design to the New Edge styling of the 1999–2004 models had some scratching their heads. Ford decided to take a bold turn back to the Mustang’s roots with the fifth-generation model, which made its debut for the 2005 model year and lasted through 2014. Echoing the Mustang fastback design of the 1960s, Ford inspired a path of retro design that the Camaro and Challenger followed shortly thereafter. The move proved incredibly popular with enthusiasts. Of course, with car enthusiasts, the immediate thought was, “How can we make this new Mustang even better?” The big news in 2011 was the introduction of the new 5.0-liter Coyote engine, which was a huge upgrade over the previous 4.6-liter engine. In Ford Mustang 2011–2014: How to Build and Modify, Mustang expert Wes Duenkel takes you through the entire car, system by system, to explore ways to get more performance out the last of the fifth-generation Mustangs. Included are chapters on engine modifications, brake and exhaust upgrades, power adders, chassis and suspension upgrades, cooling system modifications, and EFI and tuning tips. Wheels and tires, differentials, electronic upgrades, and more are also covered. The 2011–2014 Mustangs are finding their way into the affordable category at present with warranties expiring and acquisition costs being very reasonable. Of course, as with all generations of Mustang, there is a robust aftermarket to explore for performance parts and accessories. Ford Mustang 2011–2014: How to Build and Modify covers it all and will help you make your Mustang everything you want it to be.