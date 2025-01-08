Ford Mustang 60 Years (Donald Farr)

Description
Get the full story of the original pony car in this expertly written, Ford-licensed, and stunningly illustrated Mustang history featuring commissioned photography as well as images from Ford’s archives.
Performance and competition were in the air at Ford in the early 1960s. But it took Lee Iacocca’s market perception for a vision to coalesce around a single car that could tap the growing youth market. That car was the Ford Mustang. Launched April 15, 1964, it was an immediate hit, blowing past all sales expectations to sell over 400,000 cars in its first year.
Created in cooperation with Ford Motor Company, Ford Mustang 60 Years recounts an uninterrupted six decades of success in the showroom, on the street, and on the world’s racecourses. Mustang’s seven generations have encompassed every permutation, from economy versions to muscle cars to slick-handling sport coupes to today’s super high-performance Dark Horse and GTD models.
In Ford Mustang 60 Years, author Donald Farr recounts 60 stories chronicling milestones in the Mustang’s long history, including:
- The initial design and first models
- The Millionth Mustang
- Highlights from every generation
- Carroll Shelby and the GT350
- Starring roles in Bullitt and other movies
- Race cars and pace cars
- Creation of the 2005 Mustang
- Dark Horse and GTD Mustangs
Additional Information
Sync Category Code: 261186
261186
Author:
Donald Farr
Pages:
256
Publication Year: 2024
2024
Format:
Hardcover
Language:
English
Book Title:
Ford Mustang 60 Years
Condition Sync Code:
1000