Motorbooks

Ford Mustang 60 Years (Donald Farr)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780760389201
UPC:
9780760389201
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$140.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Get the full story of the original pony car in this expertly written, Ford-licensed, and stunningly illustrated Mustang history featuring commissioned photography as well as images from Ford’s archives.

Performance and competition were in the air at Ford in the early 1960s. But it took Lee Iacocca’s market perception for a vision to coalesce around a single car that could tap the growing youth market. That car was the Ford Mustang. Launched April 15, 1964, it was an immediate hit, blowing past all sales expectations to sell over 400,000 cars in its first year.

Created in cooperation with Ford Motor Company, Ford Mustang 60 Years recounts an uninterrupted six decades of success in the showroom, on the street, and on the world’s racecourses. Mustang’s seven generations have encompassed every permutation, from economy versions to muscle cars to slick-handling sport coupes to today’s super high-performance Dark Horse and GTD models.

In Ford Mustang 60 Years, author Donald Farr recounts 60 stories chronicling milestones in the Mustang’s long history, including:

  • The initial design and first models
  • The Millionth Mustang
  • Highlights from every generation
  • Carroll Shelby and the GT350
  • Starring roles in Bullitt and other movies
  • Race cars and pace cars
  • Creation of the 2005 Mustang
  • Dark Horse and GTD Mustangs
View AllClose

Additional Information

Sync Category Code:
261186
Author:
Donald Farr
Pages:
256
Publication Year:
2024
Format:
Hardcover
Language:
English
Book Title:
Ford Mustang 60 Years
Condition Sync Code:
1000
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Out of stock
Boss Mustang - 50 Years (Donal Farr) (9780760364604)

Boss Mustang - 50 Years (Donal Farr)

Motorbooks

$85.00
The Ford Boss Mustang is the most iconic pony car ever created, and this book covers it more extensively than any other. Boss Mustang: 50 Years—a fully expanded version of Mustang Boss 302—includes...
Out of stock
Shelby Mustang Fifty Years Shelby Mustang Fifty Years Back Cover

Shelby Mustang Fifty Years

Motorbooks

$119.99
Author: Colin Comer, ISBN: 9780760344750, 240 pages, published in 2014, Hardback Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of America's premier performance car! From the original Shelby Mustang GT350 to...
Out of stock
Mustang Forty Years (Paperback Edition) (9780760321836) Mustang Forty Years (Paperback Edition) (9780760321836) - back

Mustang Forty Years (Paperback Edition)

Motorbooks

$99.95
Author: Randy Leffingwell with Photography by David Newhardt, Softbound, 384 Pages, ISBN: 9780760321836, This Edition done in 2005 "Far more than another collection of car photos and production...
Out of stock
On Sale
Ford Mustang Ford Mustang

Ford Mustang (First Gear)

Motorbooks

MSRP: $49.99
Now: $29.99
Was: $49.99
By: Brad Bowling . Description Over 60 of the hottest and most popular production, high-performance, and racing Mustangs are profiled in Ford Mustang. From the early coupes and GTs to today’s newest...
The Passion for Ford: Falcon and Mustang
Add to Cart

The Passion for Ford: Falcon and Mustang

Woodslane

$49.99
In his richly illustrated narrative, author Joel Wakely explores a diverse array of remarkable Ford cars and the passionate individuals who craft and care for them, focusing particularly on the...