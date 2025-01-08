Ford Mustang 60 Years (Donald Farr)

Get the full story of the original pony car in this expertly written, Ford-licensed, and stunningly illustrated Mustang history featuring commissioned photography as well as images from Ford’s archives.



Performance and competition were in the air at Ford in the early 1960s. But it took Lee Iacocca’s market perception for a vision to coalesce around a single car that could tap the growing youth market. That car was the Ford Mustang. Launched April 15, 1964, it was an immediate hit, blowing past all sales expectations to sell over 400,000 cars in its first year.



Created in cooperation with Ford Motor Company, Ford Mustang 60 Years recounts an uninterrupted six decades of success in the showroom, on the street, and on the world’s racecourses. Mustang’s seven generations have encompassed every permutation, from economy versions to muscle cars to slick-handling sport coupes to today’s super high-performance Dark Horse and GTD models.



In Ford Mustang 60 Years, author Donald Farr recounts 60 stories chronicling milestones in the Mustang’s long history, including:





The initial design and first models

The Millionth Mustang

Highlights from every generation

Carroll Shelby and the GT350

Starring roles in Bullitt and other movies

Race cars and pace cars

Creation of the 2005 Mustang

Dark Horse and GTD Mustangs