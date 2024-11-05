The Passion for Ford: Falcon and Mustang

In his richly illustrated narrative, author Joel Wakely explores a diverse array of remarkable Ford cars and the passionate individuals who craft and care for them, focusing particularly on the Australian Falcon and the American Mustang. This book chronicles all the significant Falcon and Mustang models over 60 years, celebrating designers and the racing teams who drove them. The book serves as a comprehensive reference, highlighting the Falcons role in Australian automotive history (1960-2016). Joel also examines the global impact of Ford through the Mustangs evolution from 1964 to the present, paralleling the Falcons significance in Australia.