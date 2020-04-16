Ford Mustang II & Pinto 1970 to 80 (Marc Cranswick, 9781787112674)

Hardback • 25x20.7cm • 128 pages • 201 pictures

ISBN: 9781787112674

• The first book about the Mustang II and Pinto

• Complete coverage of the Mustang II and Pinto in racing

• New illustrations of Mustang II and Pinto

• Written with the assistance of Roush Automotive

• All performance and appearance packages covered

• Features: the Sudden Death Mustang II

• The Pangra & Pavement Pounder Pinto

• Mustang II pin-ups included

• Marc Cranswick’s counterpoint to Ralph Nader’s ‘Unsafe at Any Speed’

• Kemp Cobra II, Galpin Pinto of Car and Driver Pinto

Description

The history of Ford’s first American-designed and built subcompacts. Following the Mustang II and Pinto through a challenging decade, as they competed with domestic and imported rivals in the showroom, and on the racetrack. This book examines icons of the custom car and racing scene, as Ford took Total Performance into a new era.

Synopsis

The story of Ford’s original, home-grown small cars, the Mustang II and Pinto. Follow their progress through a difficult decade when Henry took on the imports, battled bureaucracy and gave America the economy and sports luxury subcompacts they wanted.

This book details the successful design, building and sale of these small American Fords that faced domestic and foreign rivals. Mustang II and Pinto went through many permutations, appearance and performance packages – options that have helped the cars become collectible classics, and are prime examples of the decade the pony car survived.

Going beyond stock standard were the customizers and racers that pushed the cars and their designs to the limit. Mustang II and Pinto graced enthusiast car magazine covers, and became stars in TV and films. They were small cars that made a big impact, and kept the Mustang galloping.

Marc Cranswick draws on his lifelong passion for iconic American cars and this book delivers another unique insight into these models. His other books include Ford Midsize Muscle – Fairlane, Torino & Ranchero; MOPAR Muscle – Barracuda, Dart & Valiant; and Pontiac Firebird – The Auto-Biography.

Additional Information

Models Covered:

Ford Mustang II (1974-78)

Ford Pinto (1971-1980)

Mercury Bobcat (1974-1980)

--

Ford’s first American subcompacts. When Henry took on the imports, and sold 4.5 million cars!

The world’s first Mustang II and Pinto book. Controversy in a new frontier of Mustang study.

Featuring original cartoons, kit studies, glamor shots and diecast models.