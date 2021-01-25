Ford Speed Manual (reprint)

Description
By: Fisher, 2007 reprint, isbn: 9781931128063
This California Bill classic will help you hot rod: Ford & Mercury Flathead V-8, six cylinder, model A & B, Lincoln V-12.
This edition includes cutaways, photographs, construction drawings, technical data and graphs. Covers V-8, A & B, Lincoln and Mercury. Hot rods - Lakes cars, Track Jobs - Roadcars.
Other Details
Publisher Code:
CB-1052
ISBN 10:
1555611052
ISBN 13:
Published:
Dimensions:
135x215mm
Pages:
128
Illustrations:
Sof Bound, b/w ill
Barcode:
9781555611057