Ford Speed Manual (reprint)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781931128063
UPC:
9781931128063
MPN:
9781931128063
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day.
Weight:
0.40 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Ford Speed Manual (reprint) (9781931128063)
  • Ford Speed Manual (reprint) (9781931128063)
  • Ford Speed Manual (reprint) (9781931128063)
$49.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

By: Fisher, 2007 reprint, isbn: 9781931128063

This California Bill classic will help you hot rod: Ford & Mercury Flathead V-8, six cylinder, model A & B, Lincoln V-12.

This edition includes cutaways, photographs, construction drawings, technical data and graphs. Covers V-8, A & B, Lincoln and Mercury. Hot rods - Lakes cars, Track Jobs - Roadcars.

 

Other Details

Publisher Code:
CB-1052
ISBN 10:
1555611052
ISBN 13:
 
Published:
 
Dimensions:
135x215mm
Pages:
128
Illustrations:
Sof Bound, b/w ill
Barcode:
9781555611057
View AllClose

Related Products
Add to Cart

Ford GT - Then, and Now (Veloce Classic Reprint)

Veloce Publishing

$129.95
Author: Adrian Streather, Hardbound, 240 Pages, ISBN: 9781787111264 **Reprinted, September 2017 This book provides a different view of the Ford GT legend, featuring driver interviews, and both...
Out of stock
Ford Speed Manual Ford Speed Manual

Ford Speed Manual

Fisher Books

$49.95
By: Fisher . This California Bill classic will help you hot rod: Ford & Mercury Flathead V-8, six cylinder, model A & B, Lincoln V-12. This edition includes cutaways, photographs,...
Chevrolet GMC & Buick Speed Manual - Reprint - front Chevrolet GMC & Buick Speed Manual - Reprint - back
Add to Cart

Chevrolet GMC & Buick Speed Manual - Reprint

California Bill's

$49.95
By Fred W."Bill" Fisher, Softbound, ISBN: 9781931128056, 129 Pages, 1995 Reprint of 1954 Classic -  Hot rod - Chevrolet Six-Cylinder 216 & 235 CID Engines, GMC 228, 248, 256, 270...