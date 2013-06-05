Ford Anglia (59 - 68) Haynes Repair Manual (Classic Reprint)

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.

Specific Information: Anlgia Series 105E and Series 123E Saloon and Estate and Series 307E and Series 309E VansPetrol: 1.0 litre (997cc) & 1.2 litre (1198cc), PLEASE NOTE:This manual has been written for vehicles sold in the United Kingdom market. While the majority of the content will be applicable to vehicles in the Australian and New Zealand markets, some variations may occur, and these may not be covered in the manual.

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Pages:
Cover: Paperback
Published: Wednesday, June 5, 2013
Part Number: 1
ISBN: 9780857336279
105E & 123E Sedan & Wagon & 307E & 309E Vans

Petrol: 1.0L (997cc) & 1.2L (1198cc)

