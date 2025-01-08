Ford Toploader Transmissions 1964-1973 - How to Rebuild

Learn to rebuild and modify the Ford Toploader 4-speed transmission, which shifted millions of Ford performance cars.

Ford muscle cars of the 1960s helped the Toploader transmission quickly gain a reputation as the best of Detroit's new 4-speeds. Introduced in 1964, this transmission was an immediate upgrade over prior models, and it paired well with Ford engines, such as the 289, 302, 351 (Windsor and Cleveland), 390, 427, 428, and 429 (Cobra Jet and Boss). The Toploader manual transmission was used in cars from Cobras to Galaxies and was mandatory equipment in the Boss cars. The simplicity of the Toploader transmission lends to an easy understanding of its operating procedure within its effective design. Even though the transmission was phased out toward the end of the muscle-car era (1973), the Toploader is still alive and well today, shifting race cars and performance cars with speed and ease.

This book features step-by-step procedures on disassembly, inspection, and reassembly in an easy-to-follow format by award-winning motorsports author, John Carollo. It shows the intricacies of how Toploaders work, aiding in their repair and offering a full rebuild blueprint. Upgrading a Toploader is also covered using today's modern parts to keep this versatile transmission relevant. Learn what to look for with Toploader parts, where and how they fit, and how they operate together via hundreds of informative color images.

The Toploader shifted legendary cars, such as the Fairlane 427, Boss 302 Cougar, and the Mach 1 Super Cobra Jet. Whether you want to rebuild and modify a Toploader yourself or you want to learn about the process and hire a professional, this expertly written book guides you through the process.