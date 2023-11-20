Formula 1 2020/2022 Technical Insights : Preview 2023

An analysis of the technical evolution of the Formula 1 cars during the course of 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons through hundreds of drawings accompanied by painstakingly accurate technical/sporting texts.

Three remarkable seasons for Formula 1, firstly with the pandemic – which drastically reduced the 2020 championship – to Red Bull’s return to form with the incredibly quick Max Verstappen proving to be a leader capable of challenging and defeating Lewis Hamilton in the controversial conclusion to the 2021, and then repeat the feat the following year.

A world championship that saw Ferrari with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz back amongst the front runners, albeit missing out once again on the ultimate honours. Paolo Filisetti “escorts” the enthusiastic reader through these three seasons, revealing through his drawings, the technical innovation introduced by the various teams, many of which were the subject of often heated debate

The volume is completed by a rich preview dedicated to the 2023 World Championship, with a chapter reserved to the single-seaters of this season, a contribution on the rules and one on the main technical innovations seen in the first part of the Championship.