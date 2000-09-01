Formula 1 Car By Car 2000-09

Evro’s decade-by-decade series covering all Formula 1 cars and teams moves into the new millennium.

The first half of the decade brought the strongest domination in F1’s history from Michael Schumacher and Ferrari, with five consecutive drivers’ and constructors’ titles. Then came a changing of the guard when young new stars — Fernando Alonso, Kimi Räikkönen, Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button — claimed championships. Teams also reshuffled in the decade’s second half, as Renault and McLaren prospered again, and newcomers like Brawn and Red Bull came through, although major manufacturers such as Toyota and Jaguar always struggled. As ever, the cars became faster and technology moved on apace, such that regulations had to be tightened to rein them in, bringing smaller engines in 2006 and considerable aerodynamic constraint in 2009. F1 extended its worldwide reach with new races in Bahrain, China, Singapore and Abu Dhabi.

Year-by-year treatment explores each season in fascinating depth, running through the teams, and their various cars, in championship order.

Over 350 colour photos from the incredible archives of Motorsport Images show every type of car that raced, presenting a comprehensive survey