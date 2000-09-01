EVRO Publishing

Formula 1 Car By Car 2000-09

Description

Evro’s decade-by-decade series covering all Formula 1 cars and teams moves into the new millennium.

The first half of the decade brought the strongest domination in F1’s history from Michael Schumacher and Ferrari, with five consecutive drivers’ and constructors’ titles. Then came a changing of the guard when young new stars — Fernando Alonso, Kimi Räikkönen, Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button — claimed championships. Teams also reshuffled in the decade’s second half, as Renault and McLaren prospered again, and newcomers like Brawn and Red Bull came through, although major manufacturers such as Toyota and Jaguar always struggled. As ever, the cars became faster and technology moved on apace, such that regulations had to be tightened to rein them in, bringing smaller engines in 2006 and considerable aerodynamic constraint in 2009. F1 extended its worldwide reach with new races in Bahrain, China, Singapore and Abu Dhabi.

Year-by-year treatment explores each season in fascinating depth, running through the teams, and their various cars, in championship order.

Over 350 colour photos from the incredible archives of Motorsport Images show every type of car that raced, presenting a comprehensive survey

Additional Information

Book Title:
Formula 1 Car By Car 2000-09
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
304
Author:
Peter Higham
Related Products

Formula 1 Car by Car 1980 - 1989 (9781910505236) Formula 1 Car by Car 1980 - 1989 (9781910505236)

Formula 1 Car by Car 1980 - 1989

EVRO Publishing

$109.95
By Peter Higham ISBN: 978-1-910505-23-6 Format: 280x235mm Hardback Page extent: 304pp Illustration: 600 photos, including colour This book is the third in Evro’s multi-volume, decade-by-decade...
Formula 1 Car by Car 1970 - 1979

Formula 1 Car by Car 1970 - 1979

EVRO Publishing

$140.00
Author: Peter Higham, ISBN: 9781910505229, Hardcover, Published in 2017, 300 pages This book is the second in a multi-volume, decade-by-decade series covering the entire history of Formula 1 through...
Formula 1 Car By Car 1990- 99 (9781910505625)
Formula 1 Car By Car 1990- 99

EVRO Publishing

$129.95
Hardcover, Published in 2021, 304 pages, Author: Peter Higham This instalment in Evro’s decade-by-decade series covering all Formula 1 cars and teams is devoted to a period when some normality seemed...
Formula 1 Car By Car 1960 - 69 (9781910505182) Formula 1 Car By Car 1960 - 69 (9781910505182) - bnack
Formula 1 Car By Car 1960 - 69

EVRO Publishing

$129.95
Author: Peter Higham, 300 Pages, ISBN: 9781910505182 , First Published in January 2017 This book, about the 1960s, belongs to a decade-by-decade series covering the entire history of the Formula...
Art of the Formula 1 Race Car
Art of the Formula 1 Race Car

Motorbooks

$150.00
UPDATED EDITION, Published in 2014, Author: Stuart Codling, ISBN: 9780760346075, 240 pages, 2nd hand book, like new condition Showcasing the inherent beauty and engineering brilliance of F1...
Formula 1 - Car by Car 1950 - 1959 (Peter Higham) (9781910505441)
Formula 1 - Car by Car 1950 - 1959 (Peter Higham)

EVRO Publishing

$150.00
By Peter Higham The formative years of the 1950s are explored in this next instalment of Evro’s decade-by-decade series covering all Formula 1 cars and teams. When the World Championship was first...