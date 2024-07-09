McLaren Formula 1 Car by Car - Every Race Car Since 1966

Explore 60 thrilling years of McLaren Formula 1 race cars in this handsome volume, complete with detailed specs, stunning photography, a foreword by twice World Champion Mika Häkkinen,and the full competition record for every car.

McLaren has been a top Formula 1 competitor and innovator since it fielded founder and driver Bruce McLaren’s first car, the M2B, in 1966. Just two years later, Bruce scored the team’s first grand prix win. Tragically, he was killed in 1970 while testing his Can-Am car at Goodwood.

Despite the heavy loss of its founder, McLaren carried on, scoring its first of twelve championships in 1974 with Emerson Fitipaldi. McLaren’s roster of F1 Champions includes such greats as James Hunt, Niki Lauda, Ayrton Senna, and modern master Lewis Hamilton.

Equally legendary are the cars themselves, including the:

1960s M7A

1970s M23

1980s MP4/2

1990s MP4/5

2000s MP4-23

Today’s MCL 60

As the second longest-running team in F1 (surpassed only by Ferrari), McLaren holds twelve Drivers Championships and eight Constructor’s titles.

McLaren Formula 1 Car by Car chronicles every McLaren Formula 1 car in chronological order, featuring an overview of each car’s significant features and evolution, its technical specifications, and its competition record accompanied by historic and contemporary images.

Featuring a Foreword from two-time F1 World Champion Mika Häkkinen, McLaren Formula 1 Car by Car details the amazing race cars and drivers that have cemented McLaren’s reputation as one of the most dominant manufacturers in F1 history making this book a must-have for every McLaren and F1 fan.