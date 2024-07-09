Motorbooks

McLaren Formula 1 Car by Car - Every Race Car Since 1966

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780760385128
UPC:
9780760385128
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • McLaren Formula 1 Car by Car - Every Race Car Since 1966
  • McLaren Formula 1 Car by Car - Every Race Car Since 1966
  • McLaren Formula 1 Car by Car - Every Race Car Since 1966
  • McLaren Formula 1 Car by Car - Every Race Car Since 1966
  • McLaren Formula 1 Car by Car - Every Race Car Since 1966
$120.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Explore 60 thrilling years of McLaren Formula 1 race cars in this handsome volume, complete with detailed specs, stunning photography, a foreword by twice World Champion Mika Häkkinen,and the full competition record for every car.

McLaren has been a top Formula 1 competitor and innovator since it fielded founder and driver Bruce McLaren’s first car, the M2B, in 1966. Just two years later, Bruce scored the team’s first grand prix win. Tragically, he was killed in 1970 while testing his Can-Am car at Goodwood.

Despite the heavy loss of its founder, McLaren carried on, scoring its first of twelve championships in 1974 with Emerson Fitipaldi. McLaren’s roster of F1 Champions includes such greats as James Hunt, Niki Lauda, Ayrton Senna, and modern master Lewis Hamilton.

Equally legendary are the cars themselves, including the:

1960s M7A

1970s M23

1980s MP4/2

1990s MP4/5

2000s MP4-23

Today’s MCL 60

 

As the second longest-running team in F1 (surpassed only by Ferrari), McLaren holds twelve Drivers Championships and eight Constructor’s titles.

McLaren Formula 1 Car by Car chronicles every McLaren Formula 1 car in chronological order, featuring an overview of each car’s significant features and evolution, its technical specifications, and its competition record accompanied by historic and contemporary images.

Featuring a Foreword from two-time F1 World Champion Mika Häkkinen, McLaren Formula 1 Car by Car details the amazing race cars and drivers that have cemented McLaren’s reputation as one of the most dominant manufacturers in F1 history making this book a must-have for every McLaren and F1 fan.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
McLaren Formula 1 Car by Car - Every Race Car Since 1966
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
224
Author:
Stuart Codling
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Art of the Formula 1 Race Car
Add to Cart

Art of the Formula 1 Race Car

Motorbooks

$150.00
UPDATED EDITION, Published in 2014, Author: Stuart Codling, ISBN: 9780760346075, 240 pages, 2nd hand book, like new condition Showcasing the inherent beauty and engineering brilliance of F1...
On Sale
McLaren Race Cars 1965 - 1996 Photo Album ( 9781882256747) - front McLaren Race Cars 1965 - 1996 Photo Album ( 9781882256747) - back
Add to Cart

McLaren Race Cars 1965 - 1996 Photo Album

Iconografix

Now: $60.00
Was: $79.95
Edited by Norman Hayes, Softbound, 109 Pages, ISBN: 9781882256747, 1st Edition, 1997 McLAREN RACE CARS 1965-1996 PHOTO ALBUM From Bruce McLaren's first McLaren Group 7 race car to McLaren...
Formula 1 Car by Car 1980 - 1989 (9781910505236) Formula 1 Car by Car 1980 - 1989 (9781910505236)
Add to Cart

Formula 1 Car by Car 1980 - 1989

EVRO Publishing

$150.00
By Peter Higham ISBN: 978-1-910505-23-6 Format: 280x235mm Hardback Page extent: 304pp Illustration: 600 photos, including colour This book is the third in Evro’s multi-volume, decade-by-decade...
Formula 1 Car by Car 1970 - 1979
Add to Cart

Formula 1 Car by Car 1970 - 1979

EVRO Publishing

$150.00
Author: Peter Higham, ISBN: 9781910505229, Hardcover, Published in 2017, 300 pages This book is the second in a multi-volume, decade-by-decade series covering the entire history of Formula 1 through...