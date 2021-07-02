Formula E - Racing For The Future (Sam Smith)

Hardcover book, published in 2021, 256 pages, ISBN: 9781910505687, Author: Sam Smith

Formula E is leading the way for the future of motorsport, promoting electric power for a sustainable future while providing thrilling racing. This official book, produced with the full cooperation of Formula E, gives the reader an ‘access all areas’ pass to provide a fascinating insight into the series and its inner workings. The book looks at the origins and history of Formula E, follows the evolution of the series, examines the design, engineering and technology of the cars, collects views from drivers and engineers about the challenges involved, and takes a close-up look at the organisation of a race weekend. This is a must-have book for all fans of Formula E as well as those coming to the series for the first time and wanting to know more about it.